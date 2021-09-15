Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Eight Capital

Equities research analysts at Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.