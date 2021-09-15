Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Boosted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises about 3.9% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $95,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 47.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,932,000 after buying an additional 71,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

