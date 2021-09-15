Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 94.3% in August

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baosheng Media Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAOS opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

