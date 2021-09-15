Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Libertas Partners boosted their target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 898.20 ($11.74).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

LON:SMS opened at GBX 902 ($11.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 918.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 858.18. Smart Metering Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.