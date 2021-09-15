Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.556 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.47.

BTDPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

