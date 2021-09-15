Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.89 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,164.12 or 0.02402095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $83.82 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00123599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.28 or 0.00528813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018722 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

