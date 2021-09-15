BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

BLU has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.95.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

