BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLU. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

Shares of BLU stock opened at C$7.04 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$8.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of C$551.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

