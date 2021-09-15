BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.49

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 364923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLU shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$551.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.30.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.