BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

TSE:BLU opened at C$7.04 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$8.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$551.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

