Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 7,206 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 810,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

