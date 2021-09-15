Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UAL stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.