Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $116.07 and a 52 week high of $195.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.23.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

