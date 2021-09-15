Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $68.58.

