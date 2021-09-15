Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $178,000 Position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 133.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 266.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

IBIO stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $248.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -6.24. iBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

iBio Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

