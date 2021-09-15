BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.13. 17,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average of $164.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.