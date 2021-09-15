BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 716,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,010. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

