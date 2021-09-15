BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $24,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.68. 1,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

