BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.86. 63,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average of $219.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.