BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,627 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,336. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $71.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.