BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.05 Million Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 731,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 470.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 52,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

