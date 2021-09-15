Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75.

On Monday, July 12th, Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

