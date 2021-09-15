Bitcloud 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $179,916.09 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,098.26 or 1.00184852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00070131 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.00 or 0.00912316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.53 or 0.00430190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00301360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00071079 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,451,037 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

