Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Reaches $261.70 on Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $4.86 billion and $801.14 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $261.70 or 0.00542855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,207.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.86 or 0.01348041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.06 or 0.00325801 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00042987 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002778 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001080 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

