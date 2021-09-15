BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 21.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 10,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK opened at $901.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $904.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

