Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director James H. /Nj/ Williams Sells 10,000 Shares

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 354,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,106.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.21. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDR. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.