Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.35

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $537.68 million, a P/E ratio of 128.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $219,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

