Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.35

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $537.68 million, a P/E ratio of 128.74 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $219,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
