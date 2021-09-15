Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

LIN stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.89. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

