Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $9.24 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.4% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 317,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,259,000 after buying an additional 28,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.29. The company had a trading volume of 61,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,660. The firm has a market cap of $435.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.