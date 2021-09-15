Blume Capital Management Inc. Makes New $92,000 Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. 5,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,189. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.