BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,796 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $41,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 441,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 417,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

