BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 9,971 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $55,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications stock opened at $356.57 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.