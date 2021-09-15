Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 41,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 78,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Solutions. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

