Bonded Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $300,537.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $300,537.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00150124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.27 or 0.00799892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00047109 BTC.

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

