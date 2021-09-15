Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,050,000 after buying an additional 32,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 389,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,653,000 after buying an additional 150,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 128,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,010 shares of company stock valued at $26,297,956. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.