Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Braskem alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Braskem has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.