Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,749,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

