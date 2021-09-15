Brighton Jones LLC Has $10.63 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,097,000.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.17. 24,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,071. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81.

