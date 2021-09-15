Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 3,396 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.76. The company had a trading volume of 51,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,690. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.