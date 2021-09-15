Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.67. 41,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,486. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.