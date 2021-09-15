BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $150.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

