BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,454,000 after buying an additional 77,166 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $23,030,536. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

