BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $409.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.46. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

