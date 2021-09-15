BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after buying an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TransUnion by 138.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after buying an additional 1,110,599 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after buying an additional 808,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

