BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,511 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

