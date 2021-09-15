BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $175.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.79 and its 200 day moving average is $177.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

