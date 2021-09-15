British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $518.48

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 518.48 ($6.77) and traded as low as GBX 514.80 ($6.73). British Land shares last traded at GBX 517.60 ($6.76), with a volume of 818,917 shares trading hands.

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 518.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 515.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.65.

In related news, insider Simon Carter bought 39,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 57,186 shares of company stock valued at $29,026,479.

British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

