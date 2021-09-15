Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 4,811 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $501.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
