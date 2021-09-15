Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 4,811 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $501.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

