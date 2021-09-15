Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce sales of $31.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $31.69 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $128.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BTRS. Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,724. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 and sold 3,715,944 shares valued at $43,584,792.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,024,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

