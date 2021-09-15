Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.71. 866,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

